Associated Banc Corp Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.1% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 35.1% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $122,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 701.3% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 80.5% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 140.92 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.47 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $78.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post $8.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 5th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.35.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.67, for a total value of $270,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $545,047.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,844 shares of company stock worth $51,434,527 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

