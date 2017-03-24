Associated Banc Corp (ASB) Given “Hold” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their hold rating on shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

ASB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated Banc Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America Corp raised Associated Banc Corp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Associated Banc Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Associated Banc Corp in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut Associated Banc Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.55.

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) traded down 0.0998% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.5265. 253,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.6718 and a beta of 1.18. Associated Banc Corp has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97.

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Associated Banc Corp had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post $1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Associated Banc Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In related news, insider David L. Stein sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $200,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 398,684 shares of company stock valued at $10,282,726. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc Corp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,428,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,579,000 after buying an additional 114,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc Corp by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,262,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,495,000 after buying an additional 160,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc Corp by 14.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 214,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,153,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Corp Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary Associated Bank, National Association (the Bank) and various nonbanking subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and non-banking products and services to individuals. The Company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

