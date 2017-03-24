Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 216,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,910,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 62.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the third quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 122,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 661.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,958,000 after buying an additional 497,448 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 134.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 34,038 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) opened at 84.42 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Co has a 52-week low of $64.18 and a 52-week high of $86.14. The company has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average is $77.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Co will post $4.10 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Vetr downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.42.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Derica W. Rice sold 11,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $861,036.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,164,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,162 shares of company stock valued at $37,660,077 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

