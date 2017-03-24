Ashley Dreier Sells 5,000 Shares of Healthequity Inc (HQY) Stock

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) VP Ashley Dreier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) opened at 42.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.31 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64. Healthequity Inc has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $49.25.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business earned $46.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Healthequity’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth about $14,203,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Healthequity by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 33,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Healthequity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Healthequity by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

