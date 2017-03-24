Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on April 17th

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) opened at 5.83 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $563.92 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.23.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.29. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $300 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post ($0.79) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. FBR & Co upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc (Ashford), together with its subsidiaries, is an externally advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through direct hotel investments segment. It is focused on investing in the hospitality industry with a focus on full-service upscale and upper-upscale hotels in the United States.

