Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) Receives $7.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AHT shares. FBR & Co lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.50) on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) opened at 5.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $563.92 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.29. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $300 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post ($0.79) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 28.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 20,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth $120,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 61.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc (Ashford), together with its subsidiaries, is an externally advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through direct hotel investments segment. It is focused on investing in the hospitality industry with a focus on full-service upscale and upper-upscale hotels in the United States.

