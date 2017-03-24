Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc (AHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc (NYSE:AHP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Ashford Hospitality Prime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Ashford Hospitality Prime (NYSE:AHP) opened at 10.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. Ashford Hospitality Prime has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $271.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Ashford Hospitality Prime (NYSE:AHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Ashford Hospitality Prime had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 3.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Prime will post $0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Prime news, Director Curtis B. Mcwilliams bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,915.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. FBR & Co cut their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Prime in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Prime currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

About Ashford Hospitality Prime

Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc invests in high revenue per available room (RevPAR), luxury, upper-upscale and upscale hotels in gateway and resort locations. The Company conducts its business and owns all of its assets through its operating partnership, Ashford Hospitality Prime Limited Partnership. It operates in the direct hotel investment segment of the hotel lodging industry.

