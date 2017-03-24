Ascential PLC (ASCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc

Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 375 ($4.63) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASCL. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.01) price objective on shares of Ascential PLC in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Numis Securities Ltd upped their target price on shares of Ascential PLC from GBX 350 ($4.32) to GBX 375 ($4.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) target price on shares of Ascential PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.46) target price on shares of Ascential PLC in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Ascential PLC to a conviction-buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 308 ($3.80) to GBX 356 ($4.40) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 340.17 ($4.20).

Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) traded up 1.05% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 318.50. 67,372 shares of the stock were exchanged. Ascential PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 200.30 and a 52 week high of GBX 322.30. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.28 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 306.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Ascential PLC’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

In other Ascential PLC news, insider Duncan Painter bought 22,593 shares of Ascential PLC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £68,908.65 ($85,103.93).

About Ascential PLC

Ascential plc is an international business-to-business media company with a focus on essential products that connect and inform business professionals. The Company operates through two segments: Exhibitions & Festival, and Information Services. The Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes exhibitions, congresses and festivals, where customers come together to form business relationships and transact.

