Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,298 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.09% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APAM. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,991,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,030,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,644,000 after buying an additional 131,670 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) opened at 26.90 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.95 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 130.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post $2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $28.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is an investment management firm focused on providing investment strategies to clients around the global. The Company’s operations are conducted through Artisan Partners Holdings LP and its subsidiaries. It operates in the investment management industry. The Company provides investment management services to separate accounts and mutual funds, and other pooled investment vehicles.

