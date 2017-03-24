Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “” from Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) have been given an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $19.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.11) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Armstrong Flooring an industry rank of 64 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) traded up 0.87% during trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. 21,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Armstrong Flooring has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $519.20 million and a PE ratio of 56.33.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Armstrong Flooring had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business earned $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong Flooring will post $0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of flooring solutions that inspire spaces where people live, work, learn, heal and play. The Company manufactures resilient and wood flooring products across North America. The Company safely and responsibly operates approximately 18 manufacturing facilities in three countries.

