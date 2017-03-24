ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) CEO Purchases $110,650.00 in Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) CEO Scott Ulm purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.13 per share, with a total value of $110,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,966.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Ulm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Scott Ulm purchased 7,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $150,780.00.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) opened at 22.32 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $819.66 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. Equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -147.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,122,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $886,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 62,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in and manages a leveraged portfolio of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and mortgage loans. The Company invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or a government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (collectively, Agency Securities).

