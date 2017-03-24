Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank AG from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ANET has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Vetr lowered Arista Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $103.07 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on Arista Networks from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Arista Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) traded up 0.91% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.27. 222,204 shares of the stock traded hands. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $131.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average of $96.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $328 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post $3.75 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/arista-networks-inc-anet-given-new-140-00-price-target-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anshul Sadana sold 15,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $1,505,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,331,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Arista Networks by 75.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 188.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 85.0% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Arista Networks by 18.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and data centers for enterprise support. It develops, markets and sells cloud networking solutions, which consist of its Gigabit Ethernet switches and related software.

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.