Arik Prawer Sells 5,000 Shares of Colony Starwood Homes (SFR) Stock

Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) CFO Arik Prawer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $169,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,999.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Colony Starwood Homes (NYSE:SFR) opened at 33.72 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $3.42 billion. Colony Starwood Homes has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Colony Starwood Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -59.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFR. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Colony Starwood Homes by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,034,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,399,000 after buying an additional 166,550 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colony Starwood Homes by 3,907.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,268,000 after buying an additional 3,393,472 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Colony Starwood Homes by 14.0% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 132,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in Colony Starwood Homes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,292,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,243,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Colony Starwood Homes by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,772,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,877,000 after buying an additional 101,671 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Starwood Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Colony Starwood Homes in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co set a $38.00 target price on Colony Starwood Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Colony Starwood Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Colony Starwood Homes in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

About Colony Starwood Homes

Colony Starwood Homes, formerly Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust, is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company was formed primarily to acquire, renovate, lease and manage residential assets in select markets across the United States. It is focused on acquiring single-family rental (SFR) homes through a variety of channels, renovating these homes to the extent necessary and leasing them to qualified residents.

