Ares Management LP (ARES) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to Outperform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ares Management LP (NYSE:ARES) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARES. Bank of America Corp raised Ares Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. boosted their target price on Ares Management from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) traded up 2.316% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.775. The company had a trading volume of 85,525 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.633 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post $1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ares Management by 2,147.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 41,060 shares during the last quarter. Raiff Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 10.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 209,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management, L.P. is an alternative asset manager. The Company offers its investors a range of investment strategies. It operates through three segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment manages credit strategies across the non-investment grade credit universe in the United States and Europe.

