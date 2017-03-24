Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $520,000 Position in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) opened at 92.01 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $76.06 and a 52 week high of $97.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post $3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

WARNING: “Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $520,000 Position in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/archford-capital-strategies-llc-has-520000-position-in-kraft-heinz-co-khc.html.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. Vetr downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.02 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $91.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.