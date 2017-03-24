Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. Langen Mcalenn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) traded up 0.54% during trading on Friday, reaching $94.18. 45,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average of $85.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $67.50 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post $5.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $751,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,854.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Constantine Iordanou sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $5,614,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,753,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,081 shares of company stock valued at $10,811,481. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 807,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,029,000 after buying an additional 23,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,104,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,553,000 after buying an additional 30,323 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,172,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,950,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group Holdings LLC now owns 227,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,010,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,097,000 after buying an additional 141,618 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance. The Company provides a range of property, casualty and mortgage insurance and reinsurance lines. The Company operates in five segments: insurance, reinsurance, mortgage, other and corporate. The insurance segment’s product lines include construction and national accounts; excess and surplus casualty; lenders products; professional lines; programs; property, energy, marine and aviation; travel, accident and health, and other.

