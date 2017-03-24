ARC Resources Ltd (ARX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) declared a mar 17 dividend on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) opened at 18.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion and a PE ratio of 32.63. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $24.94.

In other news, Director Harold N. Kvisle bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,500.00. Also, Director Herbert Pinder bought 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,563,620.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 95,630 shares of company stock worth $1,887,953.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. GMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.25.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd is a crude oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada with an emphasis on the development of properties with hydrocarbons in place, commonly referred to as resource plays. Its properties, North Pembina Cardium Unit No.

