Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (ARBB) Receives “Add” Rating from Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd restated their add rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (LON:ARBB) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 1,685 ($20.81) target price on the stock.

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (LON:ARBB) traded down 1.91% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1440.00. 5,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is GBX 212.23 million. Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,165.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,770.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,447.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,469.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 18 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

In related news, insider James Cobb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,485 ($18.34) per share, with a total value of £14,850 ($18,340.13).

About Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company involved in banking and financial services. The Company operates through three segments: UK Private Banking (Arbuthnot Latham & Co, Limited), Retail Banking and Group Centre. The Retail banking segment incorporates household cash management, personal lending and banking and insurance services.

