Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (ARBB) Announces Dividend of GBX 18

Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (LON:ARBB) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (LON:ARBB) opened at 1474.00 on Friday. Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,165.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,770.55. The stock’s market cap is GBX 217.24 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,447.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,469.84.

In related news, insider James Cobb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,485 ($18.34) per share, with a total value of £14,850 ($18,340.13).

Separately, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,685 ($20.81) price target on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc in a research note on Thursday.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company involved in banking and financial services. The Company operates through three segments: UK Private Banking (Arbuthnot Latham & Co, Limited), Retail Banking and Group Centre. The Retail banking segment incorporates household cash management, personal lending and banking and insurance services.

