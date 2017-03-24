Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) Shares Bought by A.R.T. Advisors LLC

A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aratana Therapeutics were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PETX. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aratana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) opened at 5.14 on Friday. Aratana Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The company’s market capitalization is $192.04 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The company earned $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 60.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aratana Therapeutics Inc will post ($1.29) EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aratana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reduced their target price on Aratana Therapeutics to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

In other news, insider Peter Steven St sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 632,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,389.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Aratana Therapeutics Company Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc is a pet therapeutics company focused on licensing, developing and commercializing of biopharmaceutical products for companion animals. The Company’s portfolio includes therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and large molecule biologics that target medical conditions in pets.

