Apple Inc. (AAPL) Position Boosted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,206 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.7% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 7,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 10,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 140.92 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.47 and a 12 month high of $142.80. The company has a market cap of $739.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.83 and its 200-day moving average is $120.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm earned $78.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post $8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Instinet upped their target price on Apple to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.35.

In related news, SVP D Bruce Sewell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $9,632,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.67, for a total transaction of $270,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,047.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,844 shares of company stock valued at $51,434,527. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

