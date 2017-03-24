Apple Inc. (AAPL) Given Buy Rating at Nomura

Nomura reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $135.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a top pick rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Brean Capital restated an in-line rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded up 0.19% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.19. 8,756,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.05. The firm has a market cap of $740.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a one year low of $89.47 and a one year high of $142.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $78.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post $8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Craig Federighi sold 70,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $9,555,833.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 439,855 shares in the company, valued at $59,512,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johny Srouji sold 13,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.37, for a total value of $1,801,038.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,365,896.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,844 shares of company stock worth $51,434,527 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 267.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 42,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.2% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 113,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,801,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

