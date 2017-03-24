Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARI shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $6,313,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the third quarter worth about $6,142,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 17.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,012,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,939,000 after buying an additional 304,211 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 55.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 773,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,664,000 after buying an additional 275,860 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $4,423,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) opened at 18.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company earned $53.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 66.26% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.38%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/apollo-commercial-real-est-finance-inc-ari-receives-18-00-consensus-price-target-from-analysts.html.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.