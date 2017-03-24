Antonio Ciciretto Buys 10,000 Shares of TeraGo Inc. (TGO) Stock

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) Director Antonio Ciciretto bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.75 per share, with a total value of C$37,500.00.

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) remained flat at $3.75 during trading on Friday. 10,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. TeraGo Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The firm’s market capitalization is $53.47 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45.

TGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of TeraGo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

TeraGo Company Profile

Terago Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides businesses across Canada with data and voice communications services, data center colocation and hosting services through its approximately seven data centers, as well as cloud Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) computing and storage solutions. With respect to its data and voice communications services, the Company owns and operates a carrier-grade, MultiProtocol Label Switching (MPLS)-enabled fixed wireless, Internet protocol (IP) communications network in Canada targeting businesses that require Internet access and data connectivity services.

