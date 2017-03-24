Antofagasta plc (ANTO) Given New GBX 800 Price Target at Jefferies Group LLC

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 700 ($8.65) to GBX 800 ($9.88) in a research note published on Thursday morning. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta plc from GBX 510 ($6.30) to GBX 650 ($8.03) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Antofagasta plc to a buy rating and set a GBX 870 ($10.74) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.82) target price on shares of Antofagasta plc in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta plc from GBX 530 ($6.55) to GBX 550 ($6.79) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Antofagasta plc from GBX 720 ($8.89) to GBX 900 ($11.12) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta plc presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 692.68 ($8.55).

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) traded down 0.78% on Thursday, hitting GBX 830.00. 1,123,100 shares of the stock were exchanged. Antofagasta plc has a one year low of GBX 394.50 and a one year high of GBX 905.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 826.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 682.41. The company’s market cap is GBX 8.18 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Antofagasta plc (ANTO) Given New GBX 800 Price Target at Jefferies Group LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/antofagasta-plc-anto-given-new-gbx-800-price-target-at-jefferies-group-llc.html.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share. This is a positive change from Antofagasta plc’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Antofagasta plc Company Profile

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.