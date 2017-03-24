Antero Resources Corp (AR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources Corp in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised Antero Resources Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Antero Resources Corp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Antero Resources Corp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Resources Corp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources Corp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.53.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) traded up 1.08% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,822 shares. The stock’s market cap is $7.09 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. Antero Resources Corp has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $30.66.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm earned $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post $0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $230,720,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Corp during the third quarter worth about $86,407,000. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corp by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,569,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,446,000 after buying an additional 2,519,349 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corp by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,170,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,973,000 after buying an additional 2,326,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Corp during the third quarter worth about $48,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources Corp

Antero Resources Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include the exploration, development and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil; gathering and processing; water handling and treatment, and marketing of excess firm transportation capacity.

