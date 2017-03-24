Anshul Sadana Sells 21,000 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) insider Anshul Sadana sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,730,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,458,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Anshul Sadana sold 15,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $1,505,100.00.

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) opened at 130.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $131.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average of $96.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company earned $328 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post $3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 54.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.68.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and data centers for enterprise support. It develops, markets and sells cloud networking solutions, which consist of its Gigabit Ethernet switches and related software.

