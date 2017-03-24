Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) opened at 11.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.29.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Vetr upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, FBR & Co downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc (Annaly) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business objectives are to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders from its investments and capital preservation. Its portfolio also includes residential credit investments, such as credit risk transfer securities and non-agency mortgage-backed securities.

