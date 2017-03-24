Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) Lowered to “Hold” at Vetr Inc.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $11.60 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. FBR & Co cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America Corp cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) traded up 0.45% on Thursday, reaching $11.20. 7,874,959 shares of the company traded hands. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,090.91%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) Lowered to “Hold” at Vetr Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/annaly-capital-management-inc-nly-lowered-to-hold-at-vetr-inc.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 62,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc (Annaly) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s principal business objectives are to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders from its investments and capital preservation. Its portfolio also includes residential credit investments, such as credit risk transfer securities and non-agency mortgage-backed securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.