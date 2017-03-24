Anixter International Inc. (AXE) Receives $101.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Anixter International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered shares of Anixter International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Robert W. Grubbs sold 17,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $1,493,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Eck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $404,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,118. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXE. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Anixter International by 2,486.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) opened at 78.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.99. Anixter International has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average is $74.77.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. The firm earned $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anixter International will post $5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc is engaged in the distribution of enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products and utility power solutions. The Company provides customers access to inventory management programs, over 270 warehouses and locations in approximately 300 cities across over 50 countries.

