ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

ANIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $56.00 price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/ani-pharmaceuticals-inc-anip-receives-68-00-average-pt-from-analysts.html.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) opened at 45.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.85. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $527.76 million, a PE ratio of 133.94 and a beta of 3.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company earned $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.98 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post $3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 718,640 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,682,000 after buying an additional 57,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 43,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 31,935 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The Company’s focus areas of product development include anti-cancer, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations.

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.