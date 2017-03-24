Andrew Miles Snyder Sells 30,000 Shares of Blucora Inc (BCOR) Stock

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Director Andrew Miles Snyder sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $493,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Miles Snyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 10,000 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $165,300.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 10,000 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,900.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 20,000 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 30,000 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $484,800.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 20,000 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $324,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 30,000 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $484,200.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 30,000 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $485,700.00.

Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) opened at 17.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The stock’s market capitalization is $747.01 million. Blucora Inc has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company earned $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.39 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Blucora Inc will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCOR. TheStreet raised Blucora from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Standpoint Research downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark Co. increased their price objective on Blucora from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,561,000. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in Blucora by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 824,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 247,552 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Blucora by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Blucora by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 29,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Blucora by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners and tax professionals. The Company operates through two segments: the Wealth Management, which consists of the HD Vest, Inc (HD Vest) business, and the Tax Preparation, which consists of the TaxAct, Inc (TaxAct) business.

