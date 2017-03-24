Andrew Miles Snyder Sells 10,000 Shares of Blucora Inc (BCOR) Stock

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Director Andrew Miles Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $165,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,832.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Andrew Miles Snyder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 10,000 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,900.00.
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 30,000 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $493,200.00.
- On Friday, March 17th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 20,000 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 30,000 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $484,800.00.
- On Friday, March 10th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 20,000 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $324,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 30,000 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $484,200.00.
- On Friday, March 3rd, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 30,000 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $485,700.00.
Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) opened at 17.75 on Friday. Blucora Inc has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The firm’s market capitalization is $747.01 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92.
Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.39 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blucora Inc will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Blucora in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Blucora from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,561,000. Numeric Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 824,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 247,552 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 29,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Blucora Company Profile
Blucora, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners and tax professionals. The Company operates through two segments: the Wealth Management, which consists of the HD Vest, Inc (HD Vest) business, and the Tax Preparation, which consists of the TaxAct, Inc (TaxAct) business.
