Andrew Miles Snyder Sells 10,000 Shares of Blucora Inc (BCOR) Stock

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Director Andrew Miles Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,511.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Miles Snyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 10,000 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $165,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 30,000 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $493,200.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 20,000 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 30,000 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $484,800.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 20,000 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $324,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 30,000 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $484,200.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Andrew Miles Snyder sold 30,000 shares of Blucora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $485,700.00.

Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) opened at 17.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. Blucora Inc has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The firm’s market capitalization is $747.01 million.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Blucora had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm earned $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora Inc will post $1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blucora from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark Co. raised their target price on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,534,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,140,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Blucora by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,816,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after buying an additional 90,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blucora during the fourth quarter worth about $16,561,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Blucora by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 71,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in Blucora by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 824,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 247,552 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners and tax professionals. The Company operates through two segments: the Wealth Management, which consists of the HD Vest, Inc (HD Vest) business, and the Tax Preparation, which consists of the TaxAct, Inc (TaxAct) business.

