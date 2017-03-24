Andrew Koven Sells 7,025 Shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARZ) Stock

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:ARZ) insider Andrew Koven sold 7,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total value of C$16,930.25.

Shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:ARZ) traded down 2.03% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,130 shares. Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company’s market cap is $190.48 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing products in cardiovascular, pain and other areas. The Company’s products include Fibricor, Cambia, Fiorinal, Fiorinal C, Soriatane, Bezalip SR, NeoVisc, Uracyst, Durela, Proferrin, Resultz and Collatamp G.

