Andrew I. Koven Sells 7,825 Shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARLZ) Stock

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARLZ) insider Andrew I. Koven sold 7,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $18,858.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,416,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,550.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARLZ) traded down 2.2735% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.1793. The company had a trading volume of 650,236 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The firm’s market capitalization is $143.14 million.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 211.76% and a negative return on equity of 65.67%. The business had revenue of $20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 233.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc will post ($1.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Aralez Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Aralez Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, FNY Managed Accounts LLC increased its stake in Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Aralez Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

About Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing products in cardiovascular, pain and other areas. The Company’s products include Fibricor, Cambia, Fiorinal, Fiorinal C, Soriatane, Bezalip SR, NeoVisc, Uracyst, Durela, Proferrin, Resultz and Collatamp G.

