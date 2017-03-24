Andrew C. Petrik Sells 588 Shares of Ciena Co. (CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 588 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $14,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew C. Petrik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Andrew C. Petrik sold 4,434 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $112,978.32.

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) traded up 0.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 685,326 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.66. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.84.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Ciena had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm earned $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post $1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 15.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price objective on Ciena to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and technology company, which provides solutions that enable a range of network operators to adopt communication architectures and deliver an array of services, relied upon by enterprise and consumer end users. It provides equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communications networks.

