Andina Acquisition Corp (TGLS) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Andina Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TGLS) declared a dividend on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.
Andina Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TGLS) traded up 0.37% during trading on Friday, hitting $10.89. 2,879 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $361.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. Andina Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $13.47.
Separately, Avondale Partners assumed coverage on shares of Andina Acquisition Corp in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
Receive News & Ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andina Acquisition Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.