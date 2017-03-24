Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 7,132 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 552,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,841,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Citigroup by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $1,221,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $8,526,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) opened at 58.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.68. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post $5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 13.56%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/ancora-advisors-llc-sells-7132-shares-of-citigroup-inc-c.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Vetr raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.38 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.81.

In related news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 10,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $565,699.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,186.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President James A. Forese sold 55,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $3,303,985.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 565,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,700,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,303 shares of company stock worth $12,606,410 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.