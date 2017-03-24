Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1,447,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,463 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after buying an additional 71,203 shares in the last quarter. GLG LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,039,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, GLG Partners LP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) opened at 166.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $138.57 and a one year high of $178.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company earned $29.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post $5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $156.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup Inc raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.69.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director James D. Sinegal sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $2,796,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 792,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,397,564.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 14,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $2,298,334.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,520,795.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,017 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,408 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

