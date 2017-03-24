Shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZLTQ shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair cut shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Maxim Group cut shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Zeltiq Aesthetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Analysts Set Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc (ZLTQ) Price Target at $44.88” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/analysts-set-zeltiq-aesthetics-inc-zltq-price-target-at-44-88.html.

Zeltiq Aesthetics (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) opened at 55.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3090.00 and a beta of 1.01. Zeltiq Aesthetics has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89.

In other Zeltiq Aesthetics news, insider Keith J. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $354,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark J. Foley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,855.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,700 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLTQ. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Zeltiq Aesthetics by 49.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in Zeltiq Aesthetics during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Zeltiq Aesthetics during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zeltiq Aesthetics by 2.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Zeltiq Aesthetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

About Zeltiq Aesthetics

ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing products utilizing its controlled-cooling technology platform. Its product, the CoolSculpting System, is designed to reduce stubborn fat bulges. It sell the CoolSculpting system primarily to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetic specialists, and obstetrics and gynecology physicians.

Receive News & Ratings for Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.