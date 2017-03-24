Analysts Set Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) PT at $45.00

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Barclays PLC cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) opened at 44.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.09. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post $2.20 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other news, Director James T. Prokopanko purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $41,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 211.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 200,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 135,963 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,817,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,925,000 after buying an additional 218,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 66.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,505,000 after buying an additional 626,625 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 182,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 4,649,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,276,000 after buying an additional 49,538 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

