Analysts Set Workspace Group plc (WKP) PT at $796.57

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 796.57 ($9.84).

A number of research firms recently commented on WKP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.50) price objective on shares of Workspace Group plc in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.12) target price on shares of Workspace Group plc in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.50) target price on shares of Workspace Group plc in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded Workspace Group plc to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.41) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Workspace Group plc to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 730 ($9.02) to GBX 775 ($9.57) in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) opened at 765.50 on Tuesday. Workspace Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 569.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 878.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.25 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 776.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 725.07.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/24/analysts-set-workspace-group-plc-wkp-pt-at-796-57.html.

In related news, insider Graham Clemett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 757 ($9.35), for a total transaction of £113,550 ($140,237.12).

About Workspace Group plc

Workspace Group PLC is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in property investment. The Company provides commercial property to let throughout London. The Company owns and manages over 65 properties all across London and is home to approximately 4,000 new and growing companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.