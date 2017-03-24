Analysts Set Ophir Energy Plc (OPHR) PT at $95.60

Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 96.60 ($1.19).

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPHR. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their target price on Ophir Energy Plc from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 110 ($1.36) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC cut their target price on Ophir Energy Plc from GBX 105 ($1.30) to GBX 95 ($1.17) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. GMP Securities reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Ophir Energy Plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ophir Energy Plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.54) target price on shares of Ophir Energy Plc in a research note on Sunday, January 15th.

Shares of Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR) opened at 84.75 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 598.32 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.25. Ophir Energy Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 63.49 and a 52 week high of GBX 103.41.

Ophir Energy Plc Company Profile

Ophir Energy plc is an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Asia and Africa. The principal activity of the Company is the development of offshore and deepwater oil and gas exploration assets. The Company’s geographical segments are Africa, Asia and are head-quartered in London, United Kingdom.

