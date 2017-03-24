Analysts Set M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Target Price at $146.82

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank Co. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&T Bank Co. in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. FBR & Co upped their price target on M&T Bank Co. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on M&T Bank Co. from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

In other M&T Bank Co. news, insider D Scott N. Warman sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.32, for a total value of $171,247.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,592.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Dangelo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.56, for a total value of $168,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,034 shares of company stock worth $1,318,119 in the last three months. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. by 4.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) opened at 154.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $107.01 and a one year high of $173.72.

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. M&T Bank Co. had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post $8.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. M&T Bank Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.94%.

M&T Bank Co. Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, M&T had two bank subsidiaries: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank) and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.). The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services.

