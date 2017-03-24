Analysts Set Inter National Market Index (ADR) PT at $31.13

Shares of Inter National Market Index (INDEXNYSEGIS:ADR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADR shares. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inter National Market Index in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inter National Market Index in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Inter National Market Index from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

About Inter National Market Index

