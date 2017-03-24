Analysts Set Expectations for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2017 Earnings (AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Piros forecasts that the firm will post earnings of ($3.23) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Aegis reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) opened at 45.60 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.53 billion. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $51.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,523.1% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 213,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 205,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DIAM Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, Director Geoffrey M. Duyk sold 41,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,939,388.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,424.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. The Company’s primary product candidates are Rhopressa and Roclatan.

