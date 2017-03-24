Analysts Set DeVry Education Group Inc (DV) PT at $30.83

Shares of DeVry Education Group Inc (NYSE:DV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of DeVry Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DeVry Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of DeVry Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

In related news, insider Eric P. Dirst sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $122,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at $461,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Paul sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $59,747.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,687.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DeVry Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,223,000. Janus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DeVry Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $20,823,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DeVry Education Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,765,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,672,000 after buying an additional 658,025 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DeVry Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $15,606,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in DeVry Education Group by 727.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 431,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after buying an additional 379,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DeVry Education Group (NYSE:DV) opened at 32.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. DeVry Education Group has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

DeVry Education Group (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. DeVry Education Group had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $456.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DeVry Education Group will post $2.66 EPS for the current year.

DeVry Education Group Company Profile

DeVry Education Group Inc (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law. The Company operates in three segments: Medical and Healthcare; International and Professional Education, and Business, Technology and Management.

