Analysts Set Devro plc (DVO) Target Price at $205.67

Devro plc (LON:DVO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 205.67 ($2.54).
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVO. N+1 Singer restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Devro plc in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Numis Securities Ltd lowered Devro plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 209 ($2.58) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Devro plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Devro plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on Devro plc from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Devro plc (LON:DVO) opened at 190.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 318.04 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 183.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 195.65. Devro plc has a one year low of GBX 139.34 and a one year high of GBX 297.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Devro plc’s previous dividend of $2.70.
About Devro plc
Devro plc is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of collagen products for the food industry. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, which includes North America and Latin America; Asia-Pacific, which includes Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China and the rest of South East Asia, and Europe, which includes Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Africa.
