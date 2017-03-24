Analysts Set CU Bancorp (CUNB) PT at $40.00

CU Bancorp (NASDAQ:CUNB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUNB. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of CU Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CU Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of CU Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. FIG Partners cut shares of CU Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CU Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Daniel F. Selleck sold 2,500 shares of CU Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $98,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David I. Rainer sold 23,333 shares of CU Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $894,120.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,333 shares of company stock worth $1,638,946. Company insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CU Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $353,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CU Bancorp by 45.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CU Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Analytic Investors LLC boosted its stake in CU Bancorp by 27.9% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 32,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new stake in CU Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CU Bancorp (NASDAQ:CUNB) opened at 38.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $669.33 million, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.67. CU Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $40.30.

CU Bancorp (NASDAQ:CUNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CU Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that CU Bancorp will post $1.74 EPS for the current year.

CU Bancorp Company Profile

CU Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as the holding company for its bank subsidiary, California United Bank (the Bank). It operates in commercial business banking segment. The Bank is a commercial bank offering a range of banking products and services designed for small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit organizations, business owners and entrepreneurs, and the professional community, including attorneys, certified public accountants, financial advisors and healthcare providers, and investors.

